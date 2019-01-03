Former faculty member sues University of Florida

- A former University of Florida faculty member accused of having a sexual relationship with a female graduate student is suing the school, saying it breached a confidentiality agreement.

The Gainesville Sun reports 38-year-old Kelly A. Jordan claims in the lawsuit that the university agreed to drop a Title IX investigation against him in exchange for his resignation as an associate chair and program director of the Nuclear Engineering Reacher in 2017. He says the school also agreed to offer letters of recommendation for other jobs.

The university completed the Title IX investigation on the day Jordan resigned. The 96-page report concluded Jordan had an ongoing relationship with the student before breaking up with her due to concerns school administrators would find out.

University spokesman Steve Orlando declined comment on the lawsuit.