Former Eatonville officer with PTSD from Pulse receives pension

- Omar Delgado was only six months away from retirement, when he was fired from the Eatonville Police Department.

It would have made him automatically entitled to pension, but now he'll get a smaller percentage of his $38,500 salary. He says he battles with his health everyday, making it impossible to be a police officer. That's why the pension is so important.

"I'm very happy, it's been a long time coming. It's finally a chapter that I can close out," said Delgado.

He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), after saving lives during the Pulse tragedy, but he didn't receive pay he needed for medical help. He has waited over two years to hear the pension board make this decision.

He admits, the hearing at the Public Safety Complex wasn't easy to sit through. Sirens, cell phones and ambulances trigger his PTSD symptoms.

"The re-living of the questions and just taking me back there is rough," he said.

Delgado, who's known as a hometown hero, finally got the answer he's been wanting.

"Big weight off my shoulders. Sad that it took so long. Almost ridiculous."

During the original Pension Board Hearing, the board attorney said they didn't have the proper medical records.

"The records we collected didn't indicate or prove that he had a permanent disability," explained Scott Christenson, board member.

On Thursday, Delgado provided them with updated medical records, showing he is permanently disabled from doing his job as an Eatonville police officer, something he says he wishes he could do.

"Unfortunately, what I'm dealing with and what a lot of other Americans deal with on a daily bases with PTSD is there's no time limit. Trust me I wish someone would invent the magical pill."

Delgado says he plans to appeal for back pay.