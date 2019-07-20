The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter is encouraging participants to come and 'storm our shelter' instead!
In a Facebook post, the shelter wrote, "We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens."
Keeping with the theme, the shelter posted photos of some of the dogs wearing tin-foil hats that are available to help defend humans in case of an alien invasion.
One of those dogs is Piper, a 3-year-old Pointer and Boxer mix. Sam is a 3-month-old male labrador mix.
Visitors to the shelter's Facebook page are getting quite a kick out of the clever promotion.
"Well done OKC, this is brilliant! I hope you get a ton of adoptions!"
Posted Jul 20 2019 10:43AM EDT
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a makeshift sailboat o ff the coast of the Florida Keys on Friday afternoon and discovered five Cuban nationals on board, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami spotted the rustic vessel 38 miles south of Key Largo, an island part of Monroe County, Fla., located in the upper Florida Keys.
Posted Jul 20 2019 10:36AM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 10:38AM EDT
A Florida Democrat who ended her run for a seat in the state's House of Representatives late last month admitted to authorities that her claim of being a medical doctor who treated Pulse nightclub shooting victims in Orlando wasn't true, according to a charging affidavit released this week.
“I lied,” Elizabeth McCarthy told state investigators, Florida Politics reported. "It is a false statement."
Posted Jul 20 2019 10:02AM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 10:03AM EDT
Authorities have arrested a woman in Florida who they say tried to attack another woman with a knife when she was denied a slice of pizza.
The St. Augustine Record reports 22-year-old De’Erica Cooks is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Cooks became angry after another woman denied her a pizza slice when she asked for one. An offense report says Cooks told the woman “I’m going to cut you” with a steak knife in her hand, and then tried to attack her. Deputies say a man in the house was able to take the knife away from Cooks.