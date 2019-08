- Forecasters are monitoring a disorganized disturbance that is moving into the northern Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), there is an area of convection on the outer banks of North Carolina that has a 30 percent chance of developing into something as it heads into the northern Atlantic.

Meanwhile, the area between Africa and the Caribbean is void of any tropical activity. Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin says that nothing is expected there at least for the next five to seven days.

