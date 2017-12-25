Food bank volunteers deliver boxes of food to families in need

- Hundreds of volunteers helped send boxes of food to the less-fortunate today. They said they want to make sure everyone has a chance at a merry Christmas.

Andrew Sullivan and his fellow volunteers from the Southeastern Food Bank started this morning. They hauled pallets filled with more than 2,000 boxes of food out to the bus loop at Ocoee High School.

“It's the whole reason for the season - giving something back, instead of just receiving,” Sullivan said, “it makes you feel good.”

They helped deliver the boxes of food to more than 1,200 families in need. Mark Anthony, President of the Southeastern Food Bank, said the boxes are filled with everything low-income families need to have happy holidays.

“It just gives them a bit of a boost, basically,” Anthony explained, “they get all their - if they have presents at all - we did give some toys in some areas, that somebody has brought in. But primarily we're just trying to help people with food.”

This is all thanks to a partnership of the food bank, Publix, and people from the community. Anthony said especially during the holidays, it's a relief for many less-fortunate families not to worry where their next meal will come from.

“For some people it's either food or medicine, I've said that before. Especially with elderly people. So we blanket pretty much every age group,” he said.

Hundreds of volunteers brought the food directly to the families. Sullivan said it feels great to deliver season's greetings. “Sitting around a table with your family, enjoying a good meal. It's what makes Christmas, Christmas.”

This is their 25th holiday food drive, and Sullivan’s first - but he said it won't be his last.