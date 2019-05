- The Osceola County Commission has reversed a decision to allow coal ash to be dumped at a private landfill, in response to concerns from residents.

Following a meeting on Monday, commissioners voted to request that Waste Connections of Osceola County, LLC cease receiving coal ash from Puerto Rico at the JED Landfill.

"During the meeting, significant public testimony was presented expressing concerns with the presence of toxins in the ash and the potential of both environmental damage and human illness," read a statement from Osceola County Chairwoman Cheryl Grief. "Due to these concerns, the Commission believes it is in the best interest of the public that the waste not be brought to the county."

The county confirmed that the landfill had already accepted 44,000 tons of coal ash since the deal was approved on April 1. As part of the agreement, the end date for the importation of any coal ash was scheduled for December 31, 2019. The county was to have made $2 on every ton of ash dumped at the landfill.

The commission is requesting that Waste Connections cease accepting thes material from Puerto Rico

immediately.

