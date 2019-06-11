< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida woman squeezed boyfriend's genitals 'until they bled': cops

Posted Jun 11 2019 10:29AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 10:31AM EDT https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412020354-412020329" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/brevard%20co%20so_katie%20lee%20pitchford_061119_1560263339741.png_7382670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg Posted Jun 11 2019 10:29AM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 10:31AM EDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412020354" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A Florida woman was arrested last week on allegations that <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-woman-squeezed-boyfriends-privates-until-they-bled-cops">she squeezed her boyfriend’s testicles until they bled</a></strong>, police said.</p> <p>The alleged incident occurred on June 4 in Indian Harbour Beach, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando. Authorities responded to a call from a man who said his live-in girlfriend had assaulted him, according to a police report.</p> <p>The report said the woman -- identified as 21-year-old Katie Lee Pitchford – had become “enraged” during an argument. The alleged victim, who was not identified, reportedly told the officers that Pitchford had struck him “with her fists and scratched the left side of his face.”</p> <p>An arrest affidavit, cited by the Miami Herald, said the man’s face was bloodied and had visible bruising. The man reportedly told officers that Pitchford had grabbed him “by his b---s and squeezed them until they bled.”</p> <p>He told officers that after Pitchford choked him until he couldn’t breathe, he managed to wrestle her away and call police, the affidavit reportedly said.</p> <p>Pitchford was arrested for battery and accused of violating her probation, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In the back of the patrol car, Pitchford reportedly asked to talk to the victim so she could apologize.</p> <p>She was detained by the Brevard County Sheriff’s office on no bond and will appear in court later this month, according to the Sun-Sentinel.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-woman-squeezed-boyfriends-privates-until-they-bled-cops">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p> <p><u><strong>Read more FLORIDA stories:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/police-woman-killed-during-domestic-incident-near-tourist-district-suspect-arrested"><strong>Distraught 8-year-old witnesses stepfather strangling mother, calls 911</strong></a></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-police-chief-honors-officer-kevin-valencia-on-one-year-anniversary-of-shooting">Orlando Police chief honors Officer Kevin Valencia on one year anniversary of shooting</a></strong></li> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-woman-killed-during-domestic-incident-near-tourist-district-suspect-arrested" title="Distraught 8-year-old witnesses stepfather strangling mother, calls 911" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Woman_killed_near_tourist_district_in_Or_0_7381857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Woman_killed_near_tourist_district_in_Or_0_7381857_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Woman_killed_near_tourist_district_in_Or_0_7381857_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Woman_killed_near_tourist_district_in_Or_0_7381857_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/Woman_killed_near_tourist_district_in_Or_0_7381857_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 6 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Distraught 8-year-old witnesses stepfather strangling mother, calls 911</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 8-year-old child in Orange County witnessed his mother being strangled by his stepfather.</p><p>Deputies responded to a domestic incident on Monday night at a residence off Sand Lake Road.</p><p>The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in arrest report that that an 8-year-old child called 911 and stated that his stepfather, Jason Lindsey, had strangled his mother, Tyneel Lindsey. The child was described as extremely distraught and could be heard screaming for Jason to stop. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-woman-s-death-domestic-in-nature-" title="Deputies: Woman's death 'domestic in nature'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/09/crimesce_1439171055848_84026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Woman's death 'domestic in nature'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Homicide detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a death of a woman, the result a call that was "domestic in nature," the agency says.</p><p>Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday evening, deputies responded to the 7300 block of Sand Lake Road for an emergency call. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who was severely injured. She was transported to the hospital but died from her injuries.</p><p>A suspect is in custody and no one else is being sought in this incident. No other details were immediately released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/flooding-concerns-near-princeton-street-on-i-4" title="Crews working to fix flooding problems on  I-4" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/I_4_flooding_problems_0_7381573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/I_4_flooding_problems_0_7381573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/I_4_flooding_problems_0_7381573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/I_4_flooding_problems_0_7381573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/11/I_4_flooding_problems_0_7381573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 6 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crews working to fix flooding problems on I-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:48AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Crews worked overnight Monday on Interstate 4 to try and prevent more headaches for drivers after heavy rain flooded parts of the highway.</p><p>On Monday afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation closed the right-hand lane of I-4 going westbound by Princeton to prevent people from driving into flooding. </p><p>The lane reopened once the rain cleared.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a 