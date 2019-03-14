Investigators arrested 47-year-old Crystal Huggins at the home.
During their investigation, authorites said they found about 18 grams of meth and that some of the drugs were in areas accessible to kids. They also said they found drug distribution equipment and methamphetamine already packaged and ready to be sold.
“Methamphetamine is an extremely dangerous and highly addictive drug,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Inside this house, children were within reach of this dangerous drug. Where is the remorse for the disregard of their lives? We must continue our unwavering efforts to combat the illegal drugs in our community for the safety of our children and our residents.”
Detectives said that during their search, they had to shuffle through layers of litter and debris and that the home was running power from a generator.
Huggins was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine.
A Kissimmee senior living community wants to lift some of its homes off the ground to prevent future flooding.
The Good Samaritan Society – Kissimmee Village was hit hard by Hurricane Irma. A lot of people were forced to evacuate and the storm caused about $40 million in flooding damage.
Now, company officials are trying to make changes on the campus so that doesn’t happen again.
There's a turf war underway to land the Space Force.
President Donald Trump’s vision to create a new branch of the military is about to become a reality. Now, the competition is on about where headquarters will be. Experts say Florida and Texas are likely the top contenders, and both governors have sent letters to the president asking for the honor.
When the Air Force was created in 1947, Melbourne was looked at for the Air Force Academy. Colorado Springs won. Now, the Space Force needs a home and Space Coast offers a lot, but we’re not a shoe in.
Elected officials and members of the community joined AdventHealth leaders and staff on Thursday to break ground on a facility which will seve as the only inpatient facility in Winter Garden.
The new seven-story, 100-bed pavilion will allow physicians to treat Winter Garden residents close to home, according to a spokesperson with AdventHealth, formerly known as Florida Hospital.
AdventHealth Winter Garden has provided emergency care to the residents of Winter Garden area since opening in 2016. Since then, the emergency room has seen more than 80,000 patients. The new pavilion will add to the existing 24-bed emergency department and medical office building. The expansion, opening in 2021, is expected to create 700 hospital jobs.