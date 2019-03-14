< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflorida-woman-named-crystal-arrested-for-trafficking-crystal-meth width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-image="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/14/Crystal%20huggins_1552582012558.png_6891535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 12:58PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 04:50PM EDT</span></p> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - This is ironic: a Florida woman named Crystal is accused of trafficking crystal meth.</p><p>The Citrus County Sheriff's Office were serving a search warrant on Wednesday at a home on W. Woodland Place in Homosassa. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said that the Tactical Impact Unit had gotten word that the home was being used to sell "significant amounts of methamphetamine."</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="770" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsheriffcitrus%2Fposts%2F2124598570929267&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Investigators arrested 47-year-old Crystal Huggins at the home.

During their investigation, authorites said they found about 18 grams of meth and that some of the drugs were in areas accessible to kids. They also said they found drug distribution equipment and methamphetamine already packaged and ready to be sold.

“Methamphetamine is an extremely dangerous and highly addictive drug,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “Inside this house, children were within reach of this dangerous drug. Where is the remorse for the disregard of their lives? We must continue our unwavering efforts to combat the illegal drugs in our community for the safety of our children and our residents.”

Detectives said that during their search, they had to shuffle through layers of litter and debris and that the home was running power from a generator.

Huggins was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine.

