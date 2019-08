- A Florida woman is missing after making statements of possible self-harm.

The Cape Coral Police Department says that 32-year-old Emma Christine Winslow is missing. She was last heard from on August 18th at 4:20 p.m., when she contacted a friend via phone stating that she had fallen and injured herself. She also made vague statements of possible self-harm prior to that.

They say that all attempts to contact Emma have been unsuccessful so far. She was last seen in Cape Coral but is believed to be in south Fort Myers, though.

Emma reportedly has red hair and blue eyes. She stands at about five-feet, eight-inches tall. She weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.