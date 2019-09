- A Florida teen is missing and was last seen several days ago near a hospital.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says that 14-year-old Talan Burnette is missing.

They say he was last seen on September 15th in the area of Johnson Avenue near West Florida Hospital.

He reportedly is about five-feet, ten-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

If you have any information on where Talan may be, please contact the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.