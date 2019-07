- A Florida teen has gone missing after visiting a Youth Crisis Center.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that 11-year-old Addison Terry is missing. She walked away from the Youth Crisis Center on Parental Home Road on Wednesday night.

Deputies believe that Addison may be in the Orange Park, Clay County, or Jacksonville area.

She reportedly has blue eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a blue shirt when last seen.

Call 904-630-0500 if you know where Addison may be. You can also submit tips through the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office by emailing them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

