Principal Emery said the musician's team reached out to her as well.
"They're going to share the media on Black Eyed Peas' social media as well," she said. "I think they're going to film a reaction from the Black Eyed Peas to send back to the school because they were so excited about the video."
Principal Emery said the team is also sending teachers "Be Nice" t-shirts so they can promote the message year-round.
"It was totally awesome," SAFE Coordinator Angela Nealy said about the attention from the music group. "I don't think any of us were sleeping that night."
But teachers say their main goal is to inspire students to be kind to each other every day. "We want them to know we are a team and we still get along and even though we're different. We are nice to each other," Nealy said.
"In middle school I feel like they're learning how to be a grown-up," said Principal Emery. "They're learning about who they're going to be as an adult and so it's very important for us to take a big part in that and teach them that kindness matters."
Gotha Middle School's theme this year is "be nice" and positive messages are posted throughout the school to reinforce it. Principal Emery said when teachers heard the song over the summer they knew they had to make the video. It only took about thirty minutes to film it. The principal said students love the video and they plan on making more in the future.
Gotha Middle School has made several lip-syncing videos over the years.
A federal judge added a new twist Thursday in the legal battle over whether convicted felons who’ve served their time behind bars should be required to pay court-ordered financial obligations before voting rights are restored.
Plaintiffs in the case are challenging a state law that carries out a constitutional amendment granting voting rights to felons “who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation.” The amendment, approved by voters in November, excluded people “convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.”
Under a measure approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature this spring and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felons have to pay all “financial obligations” ordered by courts as part of sentencing --- including fees, fines and restitution --- to be eligible to have their voting rights restored.
Cocoa Beach passed an ordinance, Thursday, that would prohibit people to leave items like chairs, tents, and umbrellas on the beach overnight.
Under the old law, the city was not able to clean up these items, as they are people private property; and if they did choose to move them, the items would have to be stored using city money. However, the ordinance now allows the city to throw unattended items away between sunset and sunrise.
City manager James McKnight says abandoned tents and chairs on the beach has been a problem for years, and has posed a danger for beach workers.
Months after the mysterious death of a Flagler County inmate, the autopsy has been released.
Anthony Fennick, 23, died in February. When The News Station talked to his mother a few days later, she told us that her son had been calling from jail for days complaining that he felt sick.
"He goes, ‘I have a fever. I've been shivering and everything. He goes, ‘I don't know why,'" Erika Williams said in a February interview.