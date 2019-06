- If you still want to save a few bucks on your hurricane supplies, you need to do it today. Florida's tax-free hurricane supply holiday ends Thursday and with the 2019 hurricane season underway, you'll want to make sure you're prepared.

RELATED: 'Have a plan': Sen. Rick Scott urges Floridians to prepare for hurricane season

The Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday reportedly excludes certain disaster preparedness supplies from sales tax, such as candles, flashlights, batteries, bungee cords, radios, portable generators, and more. It runs from May 31st to June 6th.

Senator Rick Scott brought together first responders, the American Red Cross, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Housing of Urban Development to talk about the importance of hurricane preparedness.

“Follow the local news and get ready,” Senator Scott said. “Have a plan. Know where you’re going to meet your family. Take this seriously.”