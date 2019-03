- Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy, D-Winter Park, along with Jason Smith, R-Missouri, have introduced legislation that would help families in Central Florida afford child care.

Rep. Murphy says this could be a game changer. In Florida, daycare could cost more than college in some cases. She and Smith just announced the Promoting Affordable Child Care For Everyone Act, the P.A.C.E. Act. The tax credit adjusts for inflation.

Under the P.A.C.E. Act, a taxpayer with two or more children and $6,000 in child care expenses and an annual income of $30,000 would get a credit of $2,520. according to the Congressional Research Service.

The curent law grants those taxpayers $1,620.

The bill would also allow parents to qualify if they pay nannies or relatives for in-home care.

Murphy says this could help families in Florida where average cost of child care for a 4-year-old is more than $7,600 a year. That's higher than the average cost of in-state tuition at a public college.

The bill has been endorsed by several organizations including Kinder Care and Save the Children Action Network.