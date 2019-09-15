While she takes the package, a young child is seen following closely behind. The two soon leave the house, heading toward the street's sidewalk and walking away.
Investigators explained in a Facebook post they want to find the adult, and the child — "to explain about consequences to actions."
Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
The Orange County Sheriff Office is investigating a shooting death near the Mall at Millenia.
Deputies say Condola Hicks, Jr., 20, was found unresponsive at a home on Mace Street on Sunday.
He was taken to the hospital, where deputies say he died from his injuries.
Two inmates died of a suspected drug overdose Saturday at a correctional facility in Florida, causing the facility to go on lockdown and staff to be treated for potential drug exposure.
Around 3:15 p.m., three inmates were found unresponsive at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City, Fla. Medical staff and security from the all-male adult facility responded to the scene, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections told Fox News on Sunday.
Two of those found unresponsive were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third inmate is alive and remains in stable condition.
A homicide investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead inside a Florida home.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that they received a report of an unresponsive female at a home on CR-223 in Oxford.
Upon arrival, they said that a deceased female was found inside the home. She has not been positively identified but appears to have died as a result of homicidal violence.