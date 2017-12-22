Florida man sentenced to 95 years for firing into crowd

- A Florida man convicted of shooting into a crowd with an assault rifle has been sentenced to 95 years in prison.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that a news release from State Attorney R.J. Larizza says 29-year-old Rakim Jamal Watson was sentenced Thursday, following his August conviction on four counts of principal to aggravated battery, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Watson was accused of firing a high-powered assault weapon multiple times into a crowd of people on Feb. 23, 2016, in Daytona Beach. Ah'Lonnee Kha'Nese Matthews, Mercedes McMillian, J'nya Payne and Ronald Williams were all shot.

Larizza said it was "an absolute miracle" that there were no fatalities.