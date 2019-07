- A Florida man was arrested after fatally shooting his dog while intoxicated.

The Cape Coral Police department said that on Monday night, officers were dispatched to a 'shots heard' call. They were told that a male was screaming a woman's name.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a large, light brown mixed breed dog that appeared to be deceased lying in the vacant lot next to the house where the shots came from. 23-year-old Korey James Potts exited the residence. He was crying and admitted to shooting his dog, Gordo.

Potts reportedly told officers that he had been drinking earlier. His roommate told officers that she saw Potts in the yard with a handgun. She also said that Potts' dog was running around outside before the gunshots were heard.

Potts was charged with the Aggravated Animal Cruelty, Discharging a Firearm in a Public of Residential Property and Using a Firearm While Under the Influence of an Alcoholic Beverage.

