A Florida woman described her harrowing account as she rode out a Category 5 Dorian as it sat over the Bahamas last week.
Maggie Rende, of Ormond-by-the-Sea, has called Green Turtle Cay her second home for 20 years. As Dorian approached, she took cover at a friend's house. She said she has experienced many hurricanes and tropical storms, but nothing quite compared to this. Within minutes, she and her Bahamian family went from a nice meal and storm watching to a house crumbling around them.
"Seventeen hours of the little part of the roof that was left lifting and coming down, and lifting and coming down," she explained. "The window blew-in and glass was flying everywhere and the roof lifted and the whole house just started falling apart, so I just screamed we all need to get in the bathroom; I'd always just been told, 'Go to the bathroom!'"