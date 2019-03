- A 20-year-old is facing attempted murder and armed robbery charges after police say he beat a homeless man with a stick during an argument about money.

The Gainesville Sun reports that Jared Parker was arrested Monday night. Police say Parker asked a homeless man for money on Sunday and when the man refused, Parker hit him in the face. He then reportedly grabbed a stick and began hitting the man with it.

According to an arrest report, Parker ran from the scene because he thought the man was dead. Parker also told police, that the beating happened because the homeless man would not lend him $10.

The homeless man was covered in blood and had several skull and facial fractures.