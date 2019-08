- Inmates in one Florida county are filling sandbags for residents to take as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has deployed their Flagler County Jail Inmate work crew to Malacompra Park in Palm Coast to help fill sandbags for residents.

"If you are in need of sand bags and would like assistance in filling the bags and loading them into your vehicle, the Inmate Work Crew is here to help," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "The crew will be available until the county's supply of sand and sandbags runs out."

The following locations are where Flagler County residents can pick up sandbags.

Self-serve sandbag locations will be available at the following locations:

MalaCompra parking lot on MalaCompra Road in the Hammock

Old jail site at Utility Street and Old Moody Boulevard

Hidden Trails Community Center in Daytona North

