The high school asked their Facebook followers to keep the Dowie family in their "thoughts and prayers," and described Nate as "an amazing, strong young man."
"We are all blessed to have him touch our lives," the team wrote. "He & his family need their Hilliard family, friends and neighbors’ support and prayers."
"It's hard, but we're all hanging in there," Sean Dowie said.
Posted Aug 25 2019 04:58PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 05:14PM EDT
Disney Cruise Lines is welcoming its fifth ship to the fleet.
At the D23 Expo on Sunday, executives unveiled a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Disney Wish.
“There couldn’t be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.
Posted Aug 25 2019 01:16PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 01:17PM EDT
Three cities in Volusia County are spending millions on a new project to help Blue Springs State Park.
This year, the springs have seen blue-green algae, zombie fish, and manatees under attack. Volusia County Council has thought of a way to fix it all, though. They unanimously approved an investigation into a plan to create a recharge station that will help replenish the springs aquifer.
The added water will come from run-offs, storm water, and waste water. The water also would be filtered first.
Posted Aug 25 2019 12:50PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 12:51PM EDT
Florida's alligator hunting season is underway but some say they want it to stop.
Protestors lined up at the entrance of Cameron Wright Park in Sanford, holding signs calling the hunt cruel. They argue that it is inhumane and that the alligators suffer for a long time after being pulled from the water.
Bryan Wilson from the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida told Fox 35 that "the way these animals die is not in any way, shape or form quick or painless. These animals are dragged with hooks or shot with bow and arrow, they are dragged through the water until they become exhausted."