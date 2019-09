- Faith organizations in Central Florida are joining together to get help to those in need in the Bahamas.

Northland Church, Isle Go Missions, and Champs Missions are just a few that are planning to send aid to the island nation.

Isle Go Missions founder Dusty Cooper says he will be on board a plane on Saturday heading to the Bahamas with shipments of water and supplies like, chain saws, generators and clothes.

Northland Church's Executive Pastor, Sean Cooper says the congregation at the church will be reaching out as well. All the details are still being worked out, but, Pastor Cooper says a special monetary offering will be collected this weekend. All the proceeds of that collection will be going directly to the relief effort.

Champs Missions will also have several drop-off points (PDF) in central and southern Florida for people wanting to donate items. You can check out all the organizations websites for further details.