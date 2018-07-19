< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida drivers warned to watch out for skimmers at gas pumps addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-drivers-warned-to-watch-out-for-skimmers-at-gas-pumps" addthis:title="Florida drivers warned to watch out for skimmers at gas pumps"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411553855.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411553855");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411553855-347795163"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411553855-347795163" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By Matt Trezza, FOX 35
Posted Jun 08 2019 03:13PM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 03:14PM EDT (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - With the start of the summer travel season, state officials are telling people to watch out for skimmers at Florida’s gas pumps.</p> <p>“This is what we're looking for. The old style, you used to plug it in the top. This is high-tech now, they're getting into this,” said Joe Scobbo, Consumer Protection Specialist with the State of Florida.</p> <p>State Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried joined state officials at a 7-Eleven on Apopka-Vineland road to talk about the growing problem, especially with more people hitting the roads during the summer months.</p> <p>“We've finished a complete sweep over the last couple of months, we found 259 skimmers just in the last month - 15 here in Orlando,” Fried said.</p> <p>She says in 2018 they found more than 1,200 skimmers at gas stations across the state. Fried is backing stronger measures aimed at protecting consumers from gas pump skimmers. “We in fact put forth bipartisan legislation this cycle to create a task force, and have stricter penalties. Unfortunately that bill didn't move anywhere, but we're not giving up the fight.”</p> <p>For people at the pump, the easiest way to keep your payment info safe is to pay with cash. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man comes home from overnight shift to find alligator waiting at front door</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 12:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Just imagine coming from a 10-hour overnight shift, wanting to get into bed---and an alligator is blocking your front door.</p><p>It was a real thing for one Florida man.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-deputies-searching-for-missing-and-endangered-woman" title="Missing and endangered woman from Manatee County found safe" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/danielle%20coast_1560012530244.png_7367012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/danielle%20coast_1560012530244.png_7367012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/danielle%20coast_1560012530244.png_7367012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/danielle%20coast_1560012530244.png_7367012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/danielle%20coast_1560012530244.png_7367012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing and endangered woman from Manatee County found safe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 12:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 01:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Danielle Coast, 22, was last seen at her home on 82nd Street W. in Bradenton around 2:00 a.m. </p><p></p><p>They say she is developmentally delayed and requires a care taker. Her family is very concerned for her safety. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/over-100-dogs-cats-rescued-from-deplorable-conditions-in-south-florida-home" title="Over 100 dogs, cats rescued from deplorable conditions in South Florida home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360_1560006604992_7366983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360_1560006604992_7366983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360_1560006604992_7366983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360_1560006604992_7366983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360_1560006604992_7366983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Miami-Dade Animal Services" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Over 100 dogs, cats rescued from deplorable conditions in South Florida home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 11:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 11:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than 100 dogs and cats were rescued from a South Miami-Dade home where investigators say they were living in deplorable conditions.</p><p>According to investigators, a concerned citizen tipped off the Miami-Dade Animal Services about the abuse. When they arrived, they found 99 dogs and five cats. Photos were taken of the animals, many of which had urine and feces clearly caked on their fur.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/uncle%20for%20web_1560003281060.png_7366946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="uncle for web_1560003281060.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uncle arrested in death of 9-year-old Orlando girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/9-year-old-girl-s-uncle-charged-in-her-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/Bertholet%20Fify-Mugshot_1559965309233.jpg_7366554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bertholet Fify-Mugshot_1559965309233.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>9-year-old girl's uncle charged in her death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/expert-florida-democrats-need-500-000-more-voters"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951_7366447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="florida-democrats-Orlando_1559962672951.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Expert: Florida Democrats need 500,000 more voters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uber-to-start-helicopter-service"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/uber-helicopter_1559964014177_7366611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="uber-helicopter_1559964014177.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber to start helicopter service</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-pride-star-marta-out-for-brazil-s-women-s-world-cup-opener" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/04/07/os-sp-marta-orlando-pride-20170311_1491594493016_3127872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/04/07/os-sp-marta-orlando-pride-20170311_1491594493016_3127872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/04/07/os-sp-marta-orlando-pride-20170311_1491594493016_3127872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/04/07/os-sp-marta-orlando-pride-20170311_1491594493016_3127872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/04/07/os-sp-marta-orlando-pride-20170311_1491594493016_3127872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orlando Pride star Marta out for Brazil's Women's World Cup opener</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/4-florida-residents-killed-in-north-carolina-small-plane-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/OIA-airport_1441039187229_139489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/OIA-airport_1441039187229_139489_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/OIA-airport_1441039187229_139489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/OIA-airport_1441039187229_139489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/31/OIA-airport_1441039187229_139489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 Florida residents killed in North Carolina small plane crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/feds-give-480m-to-florida-timber-industry-after-hurricane-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feds give $480M to Florida timber industry after hurricane</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-drivers-warned-to-watch-out-for-skimmers-at-gas-pumps" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/19/gas-pump-skimmer_1532056347993_5820444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida drivers warned to watch out for skimmers at gas pumps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/world-war-ii-vet-101-commissions-grandson-during-air-force-academy-graduation-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/grandfather1_1560018293375_7367107_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/grandfather1_1560018293375_7367107_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/grandfather1_1560018293375_7367107_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/grandfather1_1560018293375_7367107_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/grandfather1_1560018293375_7367107_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;Academy" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World War II vet, 101, commissions grandson during Air Force Academy graduation</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> 