<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428904178" data-article-version="1.0">Florida doubles python hunters as over 1,000 apply for hourly wage job with bounty incentives</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-428904178" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida doubles python hunters as over 1,000 apply for hourly wage job with bounty incentives&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-doubles-python-hunters-as-over-1-000-apply-for-hourly-wage-job-with-bounty-incentives" data-title="Florida doubles python hunters as over 1,000 apply for hourly wage job with bounty incentives" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-doubles-python-hunters-as-over-1-000-apply-for-hourly-wage-job-with-bounty-incentives" addthis:title="Florida doubles python hunters as over 1,000 apply for hourly wage job with bounty incentives"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-doubles-python-hunters-as-over-1-000-apply-for-hourly-wage-job-with-bounty-incentives" addthis:title="Florida doubles python hunters as over 1,000 apply for hourly wage job with bounty incentives"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428904178.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428904178-233127759"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ozzy Delaney | Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ozzy Delaney | Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ozzy Delaney | Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ozzy Delaney | Flickr</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428904178-233127759" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/20/python-snake_1474374477948_2034957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ozzy Delaney | Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ozzy Delaney | Flickr</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 02:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 02:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428904178" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Florida doubled its ranks of python hunters last week as the state steps up efforts to tame the invasive species that has long devastated the balance of the natural food chain in the Everglades.</p> <p>The hunters are part of the state’s Python Elimination Program that has so far removed more than 2,500 Burmese pythons since it began in March 2017, the South Florida Water Management District (SWMD) announced Thursday.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-burmese-python-hunters-job-bounty" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> <p>More than 1,000 aspiring hunters hoping to get the chance to remove the invasive serpent from the Everglades applied to the 25 new openings, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The district was looking for people with experience and familiarity with the Everglades for an hourly rate of $8.65.</p> <p>The hunters are also awarded bounties based on the length of the pythons, the SWMD says on its website. An extra $50 is given for each python measuring up to 4 feet, plus $25 for each additional foot. Hunters can further collect a $200 bonus for each python found guarding a nest of eggs.</p> <p>Native to Southeast Asia, the Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world and is considered an invasive species. It began appearing in the Everglades more than 20 years ago when the reptiles were imported as pets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture states on its website.</p> <p>The apex predator's insatiable appetite has resulted in the severe decline in mammal populations in the Everglades, including endangered species. The snakes feed on animals like birds and rabbits, and take away those food sources from native wildlife like panthers, bobcats and alligators, the SWMD said.</p> <p>Statistics kept by the SWMD show that the vast majority of pythons removed have been under 4 feet in length, totaling 787. Other eliminated snakes include over 500 between 7 and 8 feet, and 37 serpents between 14 and 17 feet. Only three pythons have been recorded over 17 feet.</p> <p>A similar program the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission operates has removed 839 snakes, bringing the state’s total to over 3,000 eliminated pythons to date, SWMD said.</p> <p>The SWMD board also voted Thursday to triple the program's funding to $750,000, the Sun-Sentinel reported.</p> <p>"This is for all of us who love the Everglades. We're putting our money where our mouth is and taking the fight to these invasive pythons, now in a bigger way and across much more habitat," said SFWMD Governing Board Chairman Chauncey Goss.</p> <p>"Gov. [Ron] DeSantis loves the Everglades and directed us to leave no stone unturned to eradicate this predator that threatens native Everglades species,” he said. “That is exactly what we are going to do with our partners at FWC and Everglades National Park."</p> <p>Gov. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigating-shooting-in-millenia-area-one-person-transported-to-hospital" title="Man dies after being shot near Mall at Millenia" data-articleId="428910666" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/WOFL_mace%20street%20shooting_091519_1568577608824.png_7658680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/WOFL_mace%20street%20shooting_091519_1568577608824.png_7658680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/WOFL_mace%20street%20shooting_091519_1568577608824.png_7658680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/WOFL_mace%20street%20shooting_091519_1568577608824.png_7658680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/WOFL_mace%20street%20shooting_091519_1568577608824.png_7658680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dies after being shot near Mall at Millenia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 08:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orange County Sheriff Office is investigating a shooting death near the Mall at Millenia.</p><p>Deputies say Condola Hicks, Jr., 20, was found unresponsive at a home on Mace Street on Sunday.</p><p>He was taken to the hospital, where deputies say he died from his injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/2-florida-inmates-dead-1-in-stable-condition-in-suspected-drug-overdose-at-correctional-facility" title="2 Florida inmates dead, 1 in stable condition in suspected drug overdose at correctional facility" data-articleId="428909412" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 Florida inmates dead, 1 in stable condition in suspected drug overdose at correctional facility</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two inmates died of a suspected drug overdose Saturday at a correctional facility in Florida, causing the facility to go on lockdown and staff to be treated for potential drug exposure.</p><p>Around 3:15 p.m., three inmates were found unresponsive at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Lake City, Fla. Medical staff and security from the all-male adult facility responded to the scene, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Corrections told Fox News on Sunday.</p><p>Two of those found unresponsive were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third inmate is alive and remains in stable condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/homicide-investigation-launched-after-woman-found-dead-in-florida-home" title="Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead in Florida home" data-articleId="428907185" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/01/24/Still0124_00003_1485293607135_2645226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead in Florida home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 03:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A homicide investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead inside a Florida home.</p><p>The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that they received a report of an unresponsive female at a home on CR-223 in Oxford. </p><p>Upon arrival, they said that a deceased female was found inside the home. She has not been positively identified but appears to have died as a result of homicidal violence. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office)" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/officer-involved-shooting-leaves-man-dead-in-katy-harris-county-sheriff-s-office"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Man_fatally_shot_in_officer_involved_sho_0_7658949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_fatally_shot_in_officer_involved_sho_0_20190915224845-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/DeckCollapseWildwood_Crop_1568507221560_7657892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deck collapse on Baker Avenue in Wildwood, N.J." title="DeckCollapseWildwood_Crop_1568507221560-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-porch-pirate-caught-on-camera-stealing-package-while-little-girl-watches"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/tampa%20pd_porch%20pirate_091519_1568563632238.png_7658571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tampa pd_porch pirate_091519_1568563632238.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida 'porch pirate' caught on camera stealing package while little girl watches</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span 