- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing child.

Alexis Cheynne Suttle went missing from the Keystone Heights area. She was last seen on Reed Drive.

Deputies say they need the community’s help finding Alexis. No age or description was provided.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Alexis is asked to call the Communications Section at (904) 264-6512.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Search for missing SC girl whose mother was found dead shifts to recovery