<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:03AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:28AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing child. </p> <p>Alexis Cheynne Suttle went missing from the Keystone Heights area. She was last seen on Reed Drive. </p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="715" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fccsofl%2Fphotos%2Fa.690336594378665%2F2403745093037798%2F%3Ftype%3D3&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Deputies say they need the community’s help finding Alexis. No age or description was provided.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Alexis is asked to call the Communications Section at (904) 264-6512.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Search for missing SC girl whose mother was found dead shifts to recovery

