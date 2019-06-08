They say she is developmentally delayed and requires a care taker. Her family is very concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.
Posted Jun 08 2019 12:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 01:31PM EDT
Just imagine coming from a 10-hour overnight shift, wanting to get into bed---and an alligator is blocking your front door.
It was a real thing for one Florida man.
Posted Jun 08 2019 11:21AM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 11:23AM EDT
More than 100 dogs and cats were rescued from a South Miami-Dade home where investigators say they were living in deplorable conditions.
According to investigators, a concerned citizen tipped off the Miami-Dade Animal Services about the abuse. When they arrived, they found 99 dogs and five cats. Photos were taken of the animals, many of which had urine and feces clearly caked on their fur.
Posted Jun 08 2019 10:19AM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 10:30AM EDT
An arrest has been made in the death of a 9-year-old girl in Orlando.
Tayanah Jean Paul was found unresponsive in her apartment near the Mall at Millenia around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 27.
She was taken to the hospital but later died.