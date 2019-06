- **UPDATE: Danielle has been found safe.**





The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and endangered woman who disappeared early Saturday morning.

Danielle Coast, 22, was last seen at her home on 82nd Street W. in Bradenton around 2:00 a.m.

They say she is developmentally delayed and requires a care taker. Her family is very concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011.