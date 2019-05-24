< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:10AM EDT</span></p> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Martin County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. </p><p>Deputies say Dylan Lambert was last seen on Thursday at his high school in Jensen Beach.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="715" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMartinCountySheriffsOffice%2Fposts%2F2450623614948167&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

According to a Facebook post, Dylan never came home after school. His family told authorities that he had been distraught and may be emotionally fragile.

The sheriff's office said the family is extremely concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

