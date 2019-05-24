According to a Facebook post, Dylan never came home after school. His family told authorities that he had been distraught and may be emotionally fragile.
The sheriff's office said the family is extremely concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Posted May 24 2019 10:06AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:25AM EDT
The Clearwater Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old with autism who has been missing since Thursday night.
Police say Myking Worboys was last seen in the 1600 block of Keystone Court. He was wearing pajama pants and had no shirt or shoes on. He also did not have a cellphone with him.
Posted May 24 2019 06:28AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 10:42AM EDT
Volusia county beach patrol is getting ready for a busy holiday weekend.
They want to make sure you stay safe if you're planning to head to the beach. That's why they are warning people that early afternoon high tides are expected.
They could force some beach ramps to close around noon and stay closed for several hours. Strong rip currents are also in the forecast.
Posted May 24 2019 06:23AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 06:51AM EDT
Just as drivers are gearing up to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend, there's a new traffic shift right at one of the busiest intersections in downtown Orlando.
Starting Friday morning, drivers traveling on I-4 eastbound to the State Road 408 exit will see a change in the traffic pattern. Where you exit will stay the same, but instead of driving on a bridge that crosses over I-4, you’ll now drive parallel to Division Avenue (to your right) for a brief time, before turning along Gore Street (to your right) under the interstate, before hooking back up with the exit ramp to SR 408.