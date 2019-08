- Deputies are searching for a missing Florida man with chronic medical and memory issues.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching for 66-year-old Robert Halvorson. He was last seen at the Springwood Nursing Home on Northgate Court in Sarasota on Sunday night.

Robert is reportedly about five-feet, seven-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has chronic medical and memory issues.

Anyone with information on where Robert may be is asked to call 911 immediately.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.