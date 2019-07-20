During her candidacy, McCarthy, 50, told people she was a doctor at Orlando Regional Medical Center and treated 32 victims of the 2016 massacre.
“I personally removed 77 bullets from 32 people … It was like an assembly line,” McCarthy claimed at a gun safety event earlier this year.
On at least two occasions, McCarthy was introduced at public events as "a doctor" by Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Florida Politics began investigating her claims last month, prompting an investigation by the Florida Department of Health, which confirmed it had no record of her as a licensed medical professional.
“I just made it up,” she told investigators, adding that she was portraying a life she invented.
“I wanted to be somebody in the community, and I’m sorry," she said. "I’m sorry that I gave any impersonation. I knew it was wrong and I should have stopped.”
Last month, she claimed in a Facebook post that she was a victim of “campaign smearing.”
McCarthy has been fined $3,094.95 for misrepresenting herself as a medical professional and is barred from telling anyone else she is a doctor, Florida Politics reported.
Forty-nine people died at Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016, when a gunman entered and opened fire at patrons.
Posted Jul 20 2019 10:43AM EDT
Members of the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a makeshift sailboat o ff the coast of the Florida Keys on Friday afternoon and discovered five Cuban nationals on board, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami spotted the rustic vessel 38 miles south of Key Largo, an island part of Monroe County, Fla., located in the upper Florida Keys.
Posted Jul 20 2019 10:02AM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 10:03AM EDT
Authorities have arrested a woman in Florida who they say tried to attack another woman with a knife when she was denied a slice of pizza.
The St. Augustine Record reports 22-year-old De’Erica Cooks is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Cooks became angry after another woman denied her a pizza slice when she asked for one. An offense report says Cooks told the woman “I’m going to cut you” with a steak knife in her hand, and then tried to attack her. Deputies say a man in the house was able to take the knife away from Cooks.
Posted Jul 20 2019 09:57AM EDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 09:59AM EDT
Daytona Beach police say the driver suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a toddler is now in custody.
Earnest Ponder, 29, turned himself in to the Volusia County Jail on Saturday morning. No other details have been made available.
Police have been searching for Ponder since Thursday night after police say he fled the fatal accident scene.