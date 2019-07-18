< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story418896726" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418896726" data-article-version="1.0">Florida congressman suggests using El Chapo's money to build a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRADENTON, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Florida congressman is suggesting that we use El Chapo's fortune to build a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border.</p><p>Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman was <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/u-s-and-world-news/mexican-drug-kingpin-joaquin-el-chapo-guzman-sentenced-to-life-in-prison">sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday</a>. U.S. officials have estimated Guzman's fortune at $14 billion and a judge ordered him to pay $12.6 billion as part of his U.S. life sentence. That was money his drug-trafficking organization made distributing drugs in the United States.</p><p>Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) suggested in <a href="https://www.bradenton.com/opinion/article232746122.html">a Bradenton Herald op-ed</a> that Congress use this money to "help stow the flow of drugs and violence into our neighborhoods and give President Trump another tool to build the wall."</p><p>He goes on to state that "Let's make the El Chapo Act law by passing it and getting to President Trump's desk. Build the wall!"</p><p>The 'El Chapo Act,' <a href="https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/116/s25">also known as H.R. 2186</a>, suggests that the forfeited profits of Guzman's illicit drug trafficking enterprise be reserved for border security measures between the United States and Mexico, including the completion of a wall.</p><p>Mexico's president however is fighting for Guzman's fortune, stating that he will use legal channels to try to get the money returned to Mexico. 