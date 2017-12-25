Florida boy gives wooden flags to officers for Christmas

Posted: Dec 25 2017 06:38PM EST

Updated: Dec 25 2017 06:39PM EST

LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a boy named Jacob gave Deputy Kilborn a wooden flag on Christmas day.

The tweet says that the boy made the flag himself. 

The boy's plan was reportedly to drive around on Christmas Eve and Christmas day and give out the wooden flags to any law enforcement officers he sees.

See the tweet below.



 

 

