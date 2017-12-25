Florida boy gives wooden flags to officers for Christmas

- The Polk County Sheriff's Office tweeted that a boy named Jacob gave Deputy Kilborn a wooden flag on Christmas day.

The tweet says that the boy made the flag himself.

The boy's plan was reportedly to drive around on Christmas Eve and Christmas day and give out the wooden flags to any law enforcement officers he sees.

See the tweet below.

A note & a pic from Deputy Kilborn today: “A boy named Jacob found me @ the Northwest District (N Lkld) & gave me this awesome wooden flag that he made himself. His plan was to drive around on Christmas Eve and Christmas and give these to any law enforcement officers he sees” pic.twitter.com/lkQc6a6sUj — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) December 25, 2017





