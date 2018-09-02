Florida AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old out of Largo

- A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau, who is missing out of Largo, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says that Jordan, who is about 2 feet 6 inches tall and 30 pounds, has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive wearing a blue shirt with '72' on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks, and black and white Nike sneakers. Jordan also has a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

They say that Jordan may be in the company of an unidentified black male, about 25-years-old, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts that have a 'AND1' logo on it. He is said to also have dreadlocks and gold teeth. He may go by the name Antwan. They may be traveling together in a white Toyota Camry.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Jordan, please contact the FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING, the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730, or 911.