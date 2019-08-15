On Wednesday, water rose faster than the storm drains could handle at the corner of Ensenada Drive and El Prado in Orlando. Steve Sparks lives on the corner and he said that this has happened before.
"It happens four or five times a year," he told Fox 35. However, he also said that this time was worse.
Despite this, drivers still test their luck. "Everytime! Everybody gets stuck. They flood their cars out when they come through here. The small cars just short out," he said.
Steve said that an Orange County Fire Truck came through at the height of the flooding and blocked off the intersection. However, the roads leading into the development were still open, leading to some very frustrating moments.
Orange County Fire Rescue said that they had to help several drivers and passengers when their cars stalled out in the water. They want to remind people to not drive through standing water because you never know how deep it can get.
Posted Aug 15 2019 11:33PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 11:35PM EDT
A federal judge added a new twist Thursday in the legal battle over whether convicted felons who’ve served their time behind bars should be required to pay court-ordered financial obligations before voting rights are restored.
Plaintiffs in the case are challenging a state law that carries out a constitutional amendment granting voting rights to felons “who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation.” The amendment, approved by voters in November, excluded people “convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense.”
Under a measure approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature this spring and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, felons have to pay all “financial obligations” ordered by courts as part of sentencing --- including fees, fines and restitution --- to be eligible to have their voting rights restored.
Posted Aug 15 2019 11:31PM EDT
Cocoa Beach passed an ordinance, Thursday, that would prohibit people to leave items like chairs, tents, and umbrellas on the beach overnight.
Under the old law, the city was not able to clean up these items, as they are people private property; and if they did choose to move them, the items would have to be stored using city money. However, the ordinance now allows the city to throw unattended items away between sunset and sunrise.
City manager James McKnight says abandoned tents and chairs on the beach has been a problem for years, and has posed a danger for beach workers.
Months after the mysterious death of a Flagler County inmate, the autopsy has been released.
Anthony Fennick, 23, died in February. When The News Station talked to his mother a few days later, she told us that her son had been calling from jail for days complaining that he felt sick.
"He goes, ‘I have a fever. I've been shivering and everything. He goes, ‘I don't know why,'" Erika Williams said in a February interview.