Flagler County issues voluntary evacuation

- Flagler County has expanded its voluntary evacuation to include anyone who lives in a mobile home, a recreational vehicle, a trailer, or an unsafe structure – one that is not rated to withstand strong winds.

“We are trying to ensure the safety of all of our residents,” said Flagler County Public Safety Emergency Manager Steve Garten. “If you have the means to do so, please head west out of Flagler County ahead of Hurricane Irma.”

Residents should not travel north into coastal Georgia or the Carolinas as Irma is anticipated to impact those areas as well.

Earlier Thursday, officials asked for the voluntary evacuation of residents living in Hurricane Evacuation Zones A, B, C and F (NOT Palm Coast alphabet sections) should consider leaving the area ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Evacuation Zone A includes everything east of the Intracoastal including Marineland, Hammock, Flagler Beach along A1A.

Evacuation Zone B includes the neighborhoods along Colbert Lane to the south, all of the C section and the F section east of Florida Park Drive and the F section east of Palm Harbor Parkway. This zone also includes the area east of Old Kings Road, south of State Road 100 including Bulow and its adjacent neighborhood, Grand Haven and western Flagler Beach.

Evacuation Zone C is the Woodlands area of Palm Coast.

Evacuation Zone F is in western Flagler County and includes areas near Dead Lake – St. Johns Park and the Haw Creek basin – as the St. Johns River, which feeds Dead Lake is tidal.

Flagler County has not yet opened emergency shelters, which are intended to serve as a last resort for those who are unable to otherwise evacuate the area.

Flagler Schools announced late Wednesday that classes and activities are cancelled Friday in advance of the storm.

Though not opened at this time, shelters will be prepared at Rymfire Elementary – for special needs – and at Bunnell Elementary for residents with crated, domesticated pets and the general population.

Bunnell Elementary – General Population and Pets

305 N. Palmetto Street, Bunnell

Rymfire Elementary – Special Needs

1425 Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast

--------------------------------------------------------------

Information via Flagler County Public Information Officer