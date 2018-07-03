Five-year-old girl dies after drowning in resort pool

- Another child has died from drowning in a Central Florida pool.

Five-year-old Sophia drowned while swimming at a resort pool. She was rushed to the hospital but doctors were not able to save her.

Two children drowned over the weekend, in addition to a near drowning as well. Florida leads the county when it comes to drownings among kids under the age of five. When it comes to kids under the age of 14, Florida ranks second only to Oklahoma.