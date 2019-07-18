< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418955506" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418955506" data-article-version="1.0">Five guys get into a fight at a Florida 'Five Guys' restaurant</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418955506" data-article-version="1.0">Five guys get into a fight at a Florida 'Five Guys' restaurant</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418955506" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Five guys get into a fight at a Florida 'Five Guys' restaurant&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/five-guys-get-into-a-fight-at-a-florida-five-guys-restaurant" data-title="Five guys get into a fight at a Florida 'Five Guys' restaurant" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/five-guys-get-into-a-fight-at-a-florida-five-guys-restaurant" addthis:title="Five guys get into a fight at a Florida 'Five Guys' restaurant"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418955506.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418955506");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418955506-418953943"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418955506-418953943" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/STUART%20PD_five%20guys_071819_1563481606254.png_7532484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 04:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>STUART, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Five guys were arrested after getting into a fight at a Florida 'Five Guys Burgers and Fries' restaurant.</p><p>According to the Stuart Police Department, five guys were involved at a fight inside of Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Wednesday.</p><p>All five of the people, three juvenile males and two adult males, were charged and processed at the Martin County Jail.</p><p>Police said that the cause of the fight is unknown.</p><p><em>This story was written in Orlando, Florida.</em></p> 