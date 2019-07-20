A Coast Guard crew based in Islamorada intercepted the boat and found the five Cubans on board, the station said on Facebook. All of the boat's passengers were male, the Miami Herald reported.
The occupants of the boat were transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr., a vessel assigned to serve in Key West. The five will be brought back to Cuba.
In May, the Coast Guard intercepted a boat with 10 Cuban migrants and two smugglers on board, 12 miles off the coast of Villa Clara Province, Cuba. The crew repatriated the 10 Cubans. The two suspected smugglers were transferred into the custody of Homeland Security, the Herald reported.
A Florida Democrat who ended her run for a seat in the state's House of Representatives late last month admitted to authorities that her claim of being a medical doctor who treated Pulse nightclub shooting victims in Orlando wasn't true, according to a charging affidavit released this week.
“I lied,” Elizabeth McCarthy told state investigators, Florida Politics reported. "It is a false statement."
Authorities have arrested a woman in Florida who they say tried to attack another woman with a knife when she was denied a slice of pizza.
The St. Augustine Record reports 22-year-old De’Erica Cooks is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Cooks became angry after another woman denied her a pizza slice when she asked for one. An offense report says Cooks told the woman “I’m going to cut you” with a steak knife in her hand, and then tried to attack her. Deputies say a man in the house was able to take the knife away from Cooks.
Daytona Beach police say the driver suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a toddler is now in custody.
Earnest Ponder, 29, turned himself in to the Volusia County Jail on Saturday morning. No other details have been made available.
Police have been searching for Ponder since Thursday night after police say he fled the fatal accident scene.