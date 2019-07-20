< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419323364" data-article-version="1.0">Five Cubans discovered on makeshift sailboat in Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says</h1> <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard" />
<figcaption>Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419323364-419323371" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/20/coast%20guard%20boat_1563633804427.png_7537163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: U.S. <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 10:43AM EDT</span></p>
</div> allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="651" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FUSCGIslamorada%2Fposts%2F2413731055582556&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

A Coast Guard crew based in Islamorada intercepted the boat and found the five Cubans on board, the station said on Facebook. All of the boat's passengers were male, the Miami Herald reported.

The occupants of the boat were transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr., a vessel assigned to serve in Key West. The five will be brought back to Cuba.

In May, the Coast Guard intercepted a boat with 10 Cuban migrants and two smugglers on board, 12 miles off the coast of Villa Clara Province, Cuba. The crew repatriated the 10 Cubans. The two suspected smugglers were transferred into the custody of Homeland Security, the Herald reported.

Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com

