Fish tale: Truck collision sends fish spilling onto highway

- Hundreds of live fish were left flopping on Interstate 4 in Florida when one tractor-trailer rear-ended another, making a mess that forced troopers to close part of the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes tells The Associated Press that several bins filled with fish tanks "sloshed forward" when the flatbed truck carrying them hit the other vehicle early Friday near Orlando. The crash happened as traffic ahead of the trucks slowed down around 5:30 a.m.

Montes says several hundred live tilapia and other fish spilled onto the road and other vehicles ran over them.

She says troopers had to close two lanes of the road for several hours to clean up the "slimy situation."

The incident report says 39-year-old truck driver Mayel Perez was ticketed for careless driving.