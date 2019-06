- SpaceX is getting ready for another historic launch on the Space Coast.

On Monday night, SpaceX will launch the Falcon Heavy rocket for the third time. This is also the first time that the Falcon Heavy rocket will launch at night.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that this will be the most difficult launch yet.

This launch is the first time that the rocket will re-use boosters. It is using the same ones from the second launch back in April. SpaceX will try to land those boosters back down on Earth.

The Falcon Heavy rocket will carry two dozen satellites for NASA and the Department of Defense. Also on board is an atomic clock for space navigation and space weather research. It is more precise than the finest watch on earth and could be responsible for changing the way we travel through space.

The launch window opens at 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.