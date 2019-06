- It's the very first day of summer and it's definitely going to feel like it.

"Looks like another roaster of a day for Central Florida!" says Fox 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

The day ahead weather wise here in Central Florida....hot, humid with limited rain potential. Same for the weekend. Rain chances come back next week with coverage at 50%+. #fox35 #gdo #fox51 pic.twitter.com/Rtzlsqwkmu — Jayme King (@JaymeKingFox35) June 21, 2019







Highs across Central Florida will hit the mid-90's, but the feels like temperature outside will be between 103 and 105 Friday afternoon!

On Friday night, it will be warm and muggy with lows near 75.

If you're planning a beach weekend, keep in mind that rain chances will be into the 40% range by Sunday.

