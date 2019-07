- As families across Central Florida get ready to celebrate the 4th of July with beach trips, BBQ's and fireworks, be sure to pack the sunscreen and LOTS of water.

A heat advisory is in place for several counties in north Central Florida and out toward Tampa for Independence Day. The heat index will be in the triple digits once again: 105 - 110 degrees!

Got fireworks?? Rain eases in Orlando should ease before 10pm tonight, it's North Central Florida that could have a few issues until late in the evening. Something to keep an eye on....#fox35 # #gdo #fox51 #JULY4th pic.twitter.com/lYRLkDH9Qq — Jayme King (@JaymeKingFox35) July 4, 2019







After 1:00 p.m., some showers and storms will linger until around 5:00 p.m. but should clear up in time for fireworks after 9:00 p.m.

