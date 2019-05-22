< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fires destroys home in East Orange County class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fires destroys home in East Orange County&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/fires-destroys-home-in-east-orange-county" data-title="Fires destroys home in East Orange County" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/fires-destroys-home-in-east-orange-county" addthis:title="Fires destroys home in East Orange County"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408506130.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408506130");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408506130_408505118_123160"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408506130_408505118_123160";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408505118","video":"566976","title":"Fires%20destroys%20home%20in%20East%20Orange%20County","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%2010%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FFires_destroys_home_in_East_Orange_Count_0_7304505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FFires_destroys_home_in_East_Orange_County_566976_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653189328%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DpTxhCGb4emCgdcNbBewPotbyZv0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffires-destroys-home-in-east-orange-county"}},"createDate":"May 22 2019 11:15PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408506130_408505118_123160",video:"566976",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fires_destroys_home_in_East_Orange_Count_0_7304505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%252010%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/22/Fires_destroys_home_in_East_Orange_County_566976_1800.mp4?Expires=1653189328&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=pTxhCGb4emCgdcNbBewPotbyZv0",eventLabel:"Fires%20destroys%20home%20in%20East%20Orange%20County-408505118",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffires-destroys-home-in-east-orange-county"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Danielle Lama, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted May 22 2019 11:17PM EDT
Video Posted May 22 2019 11:15PM EDT
Updated May 23 2019 06:42AM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/alvin-street-fire_1558570741477_7303727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/alvin-street-fire_1558570741477_7303727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/alvin-street-fire_1558570741477_7303727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/alvin-street-fire_1558570741477_7303727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/alvin-street-fire_1558570741477_7303727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408506130-408469793" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/alvin-street-fire_1558570741477_7303727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/alvin-street-fire_1558570741477_7303727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/alvin-street-fire_1558570741477_7303727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/alvin-street-fire_1558570741477_7303727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/alvin-street-fire_1558570741477_7303727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408506130" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Orange County firefighters battled a raging house fire in east Orange County Wednesday.</p> <p>They say it broke out at around 5:30 p.m. at a home off Trevarthon Rd. The neighborhood is just west of State Road 417, near the interchange with State Road 50. SkyFOX showed flames shooting through the roof and smoke could be seen from several miles away.</p> <p>“We just lost a brother of mine as well, so it’s really hard,” said Herman Velez, who lives at the home with his mother.</p> <p>Velez said after a friend called him about the fire, he raced home.</p> <p>“I was calling everyone, going crazy looking for her and nobody knew anything of her. Thank god – next thing you know she’s walking up to us. She almost dropped to her knees. She says she saw my car in the driveway and thought something happened to me,” he explained.</p> <p>The family was forced to watch their home and possessions burn.</p> <p>Orange County Fire and Rescue said they had 45 people on scene to try and put the fire out. Conditions were difficult, as the home is at the end of a long, dirt road.</p> <p>“Our incident commander had to very carefully plan – make sure we get an attack engine in, followed by some units to get water into the scene,” said Division Chief Michael Wajda.</p> <p>On top of that, firefighters had to make sure the fire didn’t spread to the woods.</p> <p>“We eventually knocked the flames down. The roof completely collapsed,” Wajda said.</p> <p>Only the skeleton of the house is still standing. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>20-year-old Florida woman missing, has not been seen or heard from since April</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies are searching for a 20-year-old Florida woman who has not been seen or heard from since last month.</p><p>The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says that 20-year-old Jenna Jacobsen is missing. She was last seen in the 700th block of South H. Street in Lake Worth Beach on April 25th, 2019. She has not been seen or heard from since.</p><p>They say that Jenna is about five-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blonde, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt, and black sandals. She has a tattoo on her wrist with the word 'serenity.'</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/spacex-expected-to-launch-falcon-9-rocket-on-thursday-night" title="SpaceX expected to launch Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday night" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/SpaceX_planning_launch_today_0_7304831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/SpaceX_planning_launch_today_0_7304831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/SpaceX_planning_launch_today_0_7304831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/SpaceX_planning_launch_today_0_7304831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/SpaceX_planning_launch_today_0_7304831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 6 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SpaceX expected to launch Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday night</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SpaceX is expected to launch their Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday night.</p><p>This launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 15th. However, it was scrubbed and rescheduled for the next day due to excessive high-level winds. The next launch date was also scrubbed so a satellite software update could be completed. SpaceX now plans for a Thursday night launch .</p><p>Upper-level winds remain a concern for the launch . They usually cannot be incorporated into the weather favorability forecast, as they are not like clouds. They are much more unpredictable.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/drive-by-shooting-targets-orlando-home-with-14-children-inside" title="Drive-by shooting targets Orlando home with 14 children inside" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Drive_by_shooting_investigation_0_7304823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Drive_by_shooting_investigation_0_7304823_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Drive_by_shooting_investigation_0_7304823_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Drive_by_shooting_investigation_0_7304823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/23/Drive_by_shooting_investigation_0_7304823_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 6 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drive-by shooting targets Orlando home with 14 children inside</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:02AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police on Thursday morning are working a drive-by shooting in Orando.</p><p>At least a dozen Orlando police officers are at the scene of what they say was a drive-by shooting in Richmond Heights. Fox 35 spoke to the mother who says that her house was targeted. She and 14 kids were inside the home at 5 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming right at them. She and the kids had to duck inside as bullets flew by.</p><p>"I woke up to gunshots. Somebody shooting up my house," she said. 