Firefighters extinguish RV fire in Belleview

- Firefighters put out an RV fire in Belleveiew on Wednesday morning.

Marion County Fire Rescue reported that units were dispatched to a recreational vehicle crash and subsequent fire on Southeast 47th Avenue, near the Tropical Manner Subdivision, in Belleview.

Arriving on scene at 4:25 a.m., just six minutes after being dispatched, units found a 30-foot Class A motorhome 50% involved in flames. The fire had impinged on the overhead power lines, snapping them.

Firefighters were said to have secured the area and ensured no civilian bystanders came near the fire. Command requested the power company to respond to cut power to the lines.

They say that the firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze after power had been secured. The fire was called under control by 5:34 a.m.

Crews reportedly searched the vehicle and found no one inside. Neighbor says that the driver left the scene in a pickup truck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.