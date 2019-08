- In one week, students will be descending on the Downtown Orlando's first full-service college campus, as University of Central Florida/Valencia College will welcome more than 7,000 students to the Creative Village campus.

The thoughtfulness, the strategic intent that this represents and now actually physically coming together is something that's just mind boggling," said Thad Seymour Jr., UCF Interim President.

Officials say finishing touches are being put on the campus. Student services, a health and fitness center, versatile classrooms and colorful study spaces,were just a few stops on Monday's tour.

"We have known from the time we set this date, this was immovable, and we're gonna hit it," said Seymour.

But it's clear there's still work to be done.

"There are a lot of windows to be washed, a lot of dusting to do and vacuuming to be done and then a few places that are non-critical, will lag for a few days or weeks," said Seymour.

Many walls are bare, computer monitors missing, landscaping needing work and the campus parking garage is not expected to be done for several weeks.

"We're leasing 600 spaces in the centraplex garage and part of this plan already and the city has worked with us to make some additional spots available," said Seymour.

But Seymour insisting the necessities will be ready for day one. Gabriella Briones is a culinary student at Valencia College. She's ecstatic to start class.

"It's amazing, the new equipment, the lightning, the rooms, everything, it's going to be so much fun learning here," said Briones, Valencia College culinary student.

UCF senior Sierra Scott is eager for several reasons.

"I'm so excited, there's so many local businesses, there's Lake Eola literally steps away, there's so much opportunity for us, I can get an internship and it will take me five minutes walking from here," said Scott.

Teachers and staff are moving in now, students move into the dorms Wednesday. Classes begin Monday, August 26.