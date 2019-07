- The Florida Highway Patrol and the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported shooting incident that happened early Monday evening along the Florida Turnpike.

Troopers say, at approximately 5:20 p.m., shots were fired near mile maker 249. A preliminary reveals that two vehicles were traveling northbound on the turnpike, when a man driving a Honda Accord began shooting at another man driving a van.

Osceola County sheriff's deputies stopped the Honda Accord at mile marker 251, in Orange County.

Troopers detained a man and woman from the Honda, but no other details were immediately released.

Approximately six shots were fired at the van, according to FHP. Luckily no one was struck or injured.