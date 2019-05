- Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the driver of a black Chevy SUV, which they said struck and killed a pedestrian early Monday on Orange Blossom Trail.

A was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident , according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The deceased has not been identified, but troopers said the victim is a 62-year-old woman from Orlando. She crossing OBT just north of 40th street around 1 a.m., when she was hit, according to FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

The SUV was traveling southbound on OBT in the outside travel lane. Troopers say the SUV has a Florida Gator decal located on the top-left corner of the rear side of the vehicle, and possible damage in the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).