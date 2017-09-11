FHP reports dozens of crashes, 1 fatal

- The Florida Highway Patrol reported 10 vehicle crashes in Central Florida shortly before midnight Sunday. Many of the crashes were still awaiting response from troopers, who were asked to shelter at 7 p.m. after the weather began to deteriorate.

Since 2 p.m. Sunday, there had been 30 crashes, including 1 fatality. Troopers said the driver of an SUV lost control while traveling on S.R. 417. Only one vehicle was involved in that crash.

Drivers are reminded it is unsafe for them to be driving in these weather conditions.