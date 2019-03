- Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol believe they have located a hit-and-run vehicle that killed a man on State Road 528, on February 23. The damaged 2018 Dodge Charger was located in Brevard County, they say.

Troopers say a man identified as Robert Henschel, 70, was outside of his vehicle talking to a woman, explaining he ran out of gas.

Troopers say another driver drove right into the man, killing him. In their report, troopers say the hit-and-run driver was believed to be driving a maroon Ford Mustang, which they later determined to be a Dodge Charger. The crash remains under investigation

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).