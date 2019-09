- Some customers are shocked after a regular customer at a Kissimmee-area Wawa was hit and killed trying to cross the street.

T​roopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for clues on Orange Blossom Trail by Hilda Street, after they say a man with a walker was fatally struck while crossing. Wawa customer Cynthia Freeland says the victim started coming to this convenience store about a year ago.

"He was a very nice man. Very nice man," she says.

Troopers say it was just after midnight on Sept. 24, 2019 when 56-year-old Albert Herbert was discharged from the hospital. They say he left Advent Health and walked right into the path of a van, which caused him to be thrown into the northbound lane, where a second vehicle ran over him and then took off.

"That's a shame, because he was always parked here. Friendly, really nice."

While the driver of the van stopped, investigators say the second driver left the scene. Freeland says they need to make improvements to this intersection.

"It gets very congested and yes, something needs to give, because there's a lot of people that try to cross to catch the bus."

Kissimmee resident Jose Orsini says, "Eight years ago, another pedestrian crossing the street was run over by a truck."

Many drivers have suggestions. Jose Class says, "They should either put a traffic light there or close that one and have everyone exit from this side here."

Freeland says she'll miss seeing the sweet man and the way he greeted her every day.

"Hello, how you doing? God bless you. He was just very, very nice."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).