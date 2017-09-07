FHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Orange County

- Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County.

They say a Corolla was traveling north on Lake Pickett Road, north of Wesleyan Boulevard, when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle hit a tree, overturned and the driver was ejected.

He landed in the northbound lanes of Lake Pickett Road, where two drivers then ran him over. They did not stop.

Troopers have not released the victim's name, other than by saying he's a 29-year-old man from Orlando.

They're now looking for the drivers of the other two cars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline or FHP at (407) 737-2213.